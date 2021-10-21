When will Jerry Jeudy return from IR?

The Denver Broncos placed Jerry Jeudy on injured reserve in September after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the New York Giants. In the opener, Jeudy caught six passes for 72 yards before suffering the injury.

When is Jerry Jeudy eligible to come off IR?

He was eligible to come after Week 4. The team designated him for return on October 16, so he can come off the injured reserve list at any point.

When is Jerry Jeudy expected to return?

There was some speculation Jeudy might return in Week 7 for Thursday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns, but that is not happening. On Monday of Week 7, head coach Vic Fangio said the chances of Jeudy returning vs. the Browns was less than 50%, per Kyle Newman. On Thursday, the team had until 4 p.m. ET to activate him off IR, but elected not to with their game day roster moves, per Ryan O’Halloran.

One would imagine his chances are a little better in Week 8, but we likely won’t hear anything on that until Monday or Tuesday of game week.

Who is playing in Jerry Jeudy’s place?

Tim Patrick has been the primary pass catcher opposite Courtland Sutton. Through six games, Sutton leads the team with 33 receptions for 471 yards and has two touchdowns. Patrick has 25 receptions for 344 yards and is tied with Noah Fant with three receiving touchdowns through six weeks.