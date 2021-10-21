How to watch Broncos vs. Browns on Week 7 TNF on TV, via live stream

The NFL opens Week 7 with the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns facing off on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network and FOX. If you aren’t in front of a television, you can watch a live stream of TNF at FOX.com/live, through the Bally Sports app, and on Amazon Prime account.

The Broncos come into this game in the midst of a three-game losing streak after opening the season with three straight wins. They are coming off a 34-24 home loss to the Raiders in which they trailed for most of the game. The team is hoping to get back wide receiver Jerry Jeudy soon, but is not likely to have him for this week’s short week game.

The Browns are coming off an ugly 37-14 home loss to the undefeated Cardinals. Cleveland is dealing with a host of injuries and things got uglier in that game. A team already missing Nick Chubb lost Kareem Hunt to a calf injury, Baker Mayfield aggravated the dislocation in his non-throwing shoulder, and Odell Beckham Jr. injured his shoulder. It’s not a pretty situation right now in Cleveland.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Browns -170, Broncos +150

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Broncos and Browns on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, or through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets.

