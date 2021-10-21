Breaking down the weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR is heading down to the Kansas Speedway for the next race in the Cup Series Playoffs. To begin things, we have the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, which will air on NBC. To wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Hollywood Casino 400 and will be on NBC Sports at 3 p.m. ET. Each race is the second of three races that make up the round of eight in the respective playoffs. The championship is set for the first weekend in November.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Kansas Speedway this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, with info courtesy of the National Weather Service. Since we are still a couple days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, October 23rd

Hi 70°, Low 58°: Mostly sunny, showers not until the evening

3:00 p.m. ET, Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, October 24th

Hi 75°, Low 60°: Mostly cloudy, 35% chance of showers

3:00 p.m. ET, Hollywood Casino 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)