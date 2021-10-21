Crown Jewel 2021: How to watch and what to watch for WWE October PPV

The WWE returns to pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon with Crown Jewel coming live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the company’s first PPV in Saudi Arabia since Super Showdown in February of 2020, right before the outset of the pandemic. Given the time difference between Saudi Arabia and the United States, the show will begin at noon ET.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch

The card will feature four championship bouts, headlined by Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Opposite that, we’ll have a marquee triple threat match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair.

Two blood feuds will be settled on the card with Edge meeting Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell and Goldberg trying to get revenge for his son Gage against Bobby Lashley. We’ll also see a King of the Ring and and a Queen’s Crown Tournament champion anointed.

Full list of matches*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred)

King of the Ring Tournament final

Queen’s Crown Tournament final

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

*Card subject to change