How to watch Crown Jewel via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Thursday with Crown Jewel coming live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event gets started at 12 p.m. ET.

You will only be able to watch Crown Jewel via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches and titles on the line for the PPV.*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred)

King of the Ring Tournament final

Queen’s Crown Tournament final

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

*Card subject to change