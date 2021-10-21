What to do with Broncos, Browns D/ST in Week 7 fantasy football on TNF

The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos meet Thursday night to kick off Week 7 in what many expect to be a low-scoring contest. The Browns are coming off a tough loss to the Cardinals while the Broncos hope to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of the Raiders. Here’s a look at both defenses ahead of the contest.

Denver’s defense has been solid this season, keeping the team in games for the most part. The unit had a strong start against weaker opponents but has tapered off a bit against the likes of the Steelers and Raiders. The Browns flexed their might against the Bears and rookie Justin Fields, although they haven’t been able to translate that pass rush to other contests.

Start/Sit Recommendation

The Broncos defense is absolutely worth starting, especially with Case Keenum playing quarterback and the Browns rolling with backups across the board. The Browns defense is a tougher call given Teddy Bridgewater’s efficiency this season but the pass rush should be able to rack up a few sacks. The Browns know they need their defense to step up, so that unit is also worth backing in this Thursday game.