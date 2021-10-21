Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Week 7 of NFL action gets going on Thursday night when the Denver Broncos travel to the shores of Lake Erie to take on the Cleveland Browns. Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had an up and down season since being named the starter in training camp. While there’s been a lot of good, there’s been a fair amount of bad as well.

Still, what can you expect this week from the veteran QB and should fantasy managers start him in their league? He comes into the game listed as questionable with foot and quadricep issues. He was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday with the foot injury, and then a quad injury was added on Wednesday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater has shown flashes so far this season. He’s passed for 300 or more yards on two separate occasions and has thrown 10 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Still, his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last week is concerning. While he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, he also threw three of his four interceptions in the game as well.

Still, it’s worth noting that Cleveland has one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of giving up fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. They rank 30th in the league, allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to the opposing signal caller. They’ve given up 1462 yards through six weeks, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. They’ve been a bit banged up and are getting healthier, but still allowed 229 passing yards and four scores through the air last week to Arizona. On a short week, it’s unlikely that they get any more of their injured players in the secondary back

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater has proven he has the ability to be a really good fantasy quarterback, but he’s become turnover-prone in recent weeks. Still, this week’s matchup is super favorable against a weak Cleveland secondary that gives up a ton of fantasy points and scores. The injury is concerning, but if he plays, he’s worth sending out there in a week with so many big names sidelined with bye weeks.

Start him.