David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns hope to bounce back from a humbling defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals when they meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Week 7. The problem for Cleveland is injuries, as everyone on the roster seems to be dealing with an issue. That’s tough for fantasy managers, especially in a week where several big fantasy names are on a bye.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

Njoku had a big day against the Chargers but failed to parlay that into a strong performance against Arizona. Hooper has been a big disappointment in Cleveland, especially this season. Even at a position of scarcity and some big names on a bye, these two tight ends are tough to trust for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Given the position and some players on bye, there’s a chance managers have no choice but to start either Njoku or Hooper. In that case, you’d likely take Njoku as the more explosive player. Both tight ends are capped on upside with Case Keenum under center. However, that also somewhat plays into their hands as the quarterback is likely to throw more short or intermediate routes. Tight ends are always a tough position to figure out, so fantasy managers have to make a call here on their own. There’s probably better options on the waiver wire in this instance.