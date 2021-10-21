Full card for WWE’s 2021 Crown Jewel PPV

The WWE returns to pay-per-view and Saudi Arabia this Thursday with Crown Jewel coming live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the time difference in effect, the show will begin at noon ET.

The card will feature four championship bouts headlined by Brock Lesnar challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Opposite that, we’ll have a marquee triple threat match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair.

Two blood feuds will be settled on the card with Edge meeting Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell and Goldberg trying to get revenge for his son Gage against Bobby Lashley. We’ll also see a King of the Ring and and a Queen’s Crown Tournament champion anointed.

2021 Crown Jewel full card*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred)

King of the Ring Tournament final

Queen’s Crown Tournament final

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

*Card subject to change