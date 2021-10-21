Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries ahead of their Thursday showdown with the Denver Broncos. Every position group seems to be impacted, including the wide receiver room. Odell Beckham Jr. is trending towards not playing, while Jarvis Landry is reportedly close to returning.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Higgins was out of the picture entirely against the Cardinals, as it was Peoples-Jones who broke out. Both receivers are backups but could be thrust into starting roles in Week 7. The problem here is the boom-or-bust nature of both players, along with Case Keenum starting at quarterback with Baker Mayfield down. Higgins and Peoples-Jones will likely get more play this week with several big-time fantasy receivers on bye.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither player is worth starting with the way this offense is going to look. However, if both Beckham and Landry are out, Peoples-Jones does present more upside than Higgins as a home-run threat. Keenum is going to have a tough time against a stiff Denver defense but he could uncork a few deep shots to Peoples-Jones over the course of the game. This is a risky offense to invest in for fantasy managers through, given the amount of injuries and the matchup.