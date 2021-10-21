Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After missing the first two games of the season still recovering from his knee injury last season, the Cleveland Browns have had wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back in the lineup for their last four outings. This week, he’s coming off his best game of the season, making him an enticing option for fantasy football lineups as the Browns get ready to host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Beckham caught five passes on eight targets last week, rolling up a season-high 79 yards in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns were without Jarvis Landry last week, and have been since Week 2, so Beckham’s had an increased role in the passing game.

Landry has a chance to return this week, and if he does, that would most likely eat into Beckham’s target share. Another complicating factor is that the Browns are starting Case Keenum at quarterback with Baker Mayfield hurt. Denver’s defense has been underwhelming lately, letting receivers score six touchdowns and rack up nearly 1,100 yards so far.

Beckham is also dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice all week. However, he did play through it last week, even leaving and returning from the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting Beckham in fantasy is mostly going to depend on Landry’s status. His ceiling will drop if Landry does play, but with so many players on byes this week, Beckham can be a useful starter at a flex or a fill-in receiver.