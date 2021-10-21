Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry off injured reserve on Thursday afternoon ahead of their Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos. Landry injured his MCL in Week 2 and has been injured reserve since then. He returned to practice last week, but because he was still listed on IR, he did not appear on the daily injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry returns to a team dealing with an assortment of critical injuries on offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is sidelined with a shoulder injury and Case Keenum will start TNF in his place. Among the pass catchers, Odell Beckham, Jr. is dealing with his own shoulder injury and is questionable for Week 7. The team will be without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to injury, and will instead start D’Ernest Johnson. And both tackles — Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills — are questionable for the game. Oh, and there’s a chance of rain and wind in the Thursday evening forecast.

All of that is to say, even with the Broncos defense struggling recently, it’s hard to justify starting most anybody in the Browns passing game. If you’re short-handed due to byes, so be it, but if you have some options, you’re better suited waiting a week before moving Landry back into the lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him unless byes have you in a crunch.