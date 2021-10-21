Demetric Felton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday night with the home team reeling due to injuries. Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield have already been ruled out for the Browns, creating a sense of panic for fantasy managers given the teams on bye in Week 7 and the waiver wire starting to thin out.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Demetric Felton

Felton operates exclusively as a receiving back, which bodes well for his fantasy stock with Hunt sidelined. The running back had a touchdown and 51 yards in the win over the Texans but hasn’t made a bigger impact since then. He could see more touches Thursday with Hunt and some Cleveland receivers out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Felton has some value as a flex play but this offense is going to struggle. Case Keenum is starting at quarterback, and the Broncos have a tough defense. The receiving volume might not be there to merit putting Felton in the lineup, because he’s unlikely to get carries Thursday night.