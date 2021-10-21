D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns head into Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos decimated by injuries. Kareem Hunt and Baker Mayfield have been ruled out for the contest, while Odell Beckham Jr. looks to be trending in the wrong direction. This is bad news for fantasy managers, who were counting on those players during a tough Week 7 bye schedule.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson has not really made a fantasy impact this season due to the presence of Nick Chubb and Hunt. Both players are out Thursday. Johnson doesn’t really carry much value outside of this week, and he really should only be considered as a starter if both Cleveland backs get ruled out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson becomes a potential flex play with Chubb ruled out. However, the Browns are probably going to struggle to move the ball with a backup quarterback and backups at the skill positions. The Broncos are a tough defense, so proceed with caution when starting any Cleveland player in this contest.