Case Keenum start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns welcome in the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football this week, but there will be a new man under center for the home team.

With Baker Mayfield dealing with a shoulder injury, the Browns announced that backup QB Case Keenum will be getting the start. But should this news impact your fantasy lineup decisions? We’ll go over if fantasy managers should start or sit Keenum against the Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Case Keenum

Keenum hasn’t started a game since 2019 and this will mark just his ninth start since the end of the 2018 season. The backup has attempted just three passes this season, completing one for six yards. Last year he threw just 10 passes and completed five of them for 46 yards.

It’s going to be tough to shake off all that rust, but it’ll be even harder since this is a short week and he wasn’t officially named the starter until Wednesday morning. Mayfield was fighting and participated in practice on Tuesday, saying he planned to start. Though practice reps are usually limited on a short week, it’s even more concerning that Keenum realistically hasn’t had much time with the first team all season.

Denver also boasts the third-ranked defense in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs. They’re giving up just 15 fantasy points per game to the opposing signal-caller and have seen just seven touchdowns thrown against them this season while nabbing four interceptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

A new QB on a short week against a really good defense agaist QBs?

Sit him