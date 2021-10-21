What time WWE Crown Jewel PPV starts, when main event starts on Thursday

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Thursday with Crown Jewel coming live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event is set to stream live on Peacock at noon ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

We have a nine-match card where every match will probably get at least 10 minutes, so we’re looking at possibly a four-hour show. The main event will most likely be Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and that will probably begin at around 3:30 p.m. ET.

2021 Crown Jewel full card*

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred)

King of the Ring Tournament final

Queen’s Crown Tournament final

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

*Card subject to change