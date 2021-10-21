 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noah Fant start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Noah Fant ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

By LTruscott
Noah Fant #87 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a first quarter touchdown catch as Brandon Stephens #21 of the Baltimore Ravens covers the play at Empower Field at Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.&nbsp; Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos took tight end Noah Fant off the weekly injury report on Wednesday, putting to rest any doubt about his status for a Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns. You should have no doubts about putting Fant in your fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant was limited in practice earlier this week, but it was mostly just a precautionary step to keep him fresh for this week’s game as Denver looks to get back above .500. Fant’s coming off his best game of the season. He had nine catches on 11 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders.

The Browns have allowed just 183 yards to opposing tight ends this year, but they haven’t faced too many teams that lean on their tight ends the way the Broncos do. It’s worth pointing out that Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had 76 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Noah Fant into your fantasy football lineups this week.

More From DraftKings Nation