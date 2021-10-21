Noah Fant start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos took tight end Noah Fant off the weekly injury report on Wednesday, putting to rest any doubt about his status for a Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns. You should have no doubts about putting Fant in your fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Fant was limited in practice earlier this week, but it was mostly just a precautionary step to keep him fresh for this week’s game as Denver looks to get back above .500. Fant’s coming off his best game of the season. He had nine catches on 11 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders.

The Browns have allowed just 183 yards to opposing tight ends this year, but they haven’t faced too many teams that lean on their tight ends the way the Broncos do. It’s worth pointing out that Travis Kelce of the Chiefs had 76 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Noah Fant into your fantasy football lineups this week.