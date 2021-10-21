Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will stay home in Week 7 as they host the Denver Broncos for a Thursday night AFC clash. The Broncos have dropped three straight games but can avoid falling below .500 with a win in Cleveland. Can Tim Patrick and the Denver passing attack be the key?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick continues to be the reliable receiver that the Broncos have needed as they’ve dealt with injuries to their pass catchers. He has touchdowns in three games this season and has seen at least six targets each of the past three games. Through six weeks, he has 25 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

The Browns rank fifth worst in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. Their pass defense is struggling enough that there is upside this week — especially with six teams on bye in Week 7. The biggest concern is Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos QB is dealing with foot and quad injuries that have him listed as questionable for Week 7. Bridgewater should play, and while he might be slowed, this is a great matchup for Patrick.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Strong flex option, low end WR3.