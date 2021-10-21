Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns welcome the Denver Broncos for a primetime matchup on Thursday night this week. The Denver passing game has been solid this year, in large part thanks to the connection between Teddy Bridgewater and wideout Courtland Sutton. The pass-catcher on track for one of his best seasons as a pro, but what does this week’s matchup look like from a fantasy perspective for him?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Cortland Sutton

Sutton is the leading receiver by a significant margin on the Denver roster. He has over 100 yards more than the second-leading receiver on the team, with 471 yards. It hasn’t manifested into a ton of scores, with just two so far on the season. Still, his target share has been massive, seeing the ball is thrown his way 53 times so far, which is 19 more than the second leading target getter.

The Browns are ranked 27th in the NFL in terms of giving up fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, allowing over 40 fantasy points per game to the opposing WR corps. Cleveland has given up 1119 yards to WRs and nine scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton is sure to get a ton of targets this week, just like he does every week. In a PPR league, he’s a sure start. Even in a standard league, we think he’s worth inserting into your lineup this weekend too.

Start him