Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

When the Denver Broncos head to the midwest to take on the Cleveland Browns this week on Thursday Night Football, a lot of eyes will be on Melvin Gordon.

The running back is the bell cow for Denver and has had a solid, though unremarkable season so far this year. But should fantasy managers throw him in the lineup this weekend against a Cleveland defense that has struggled recently?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon is having a productive season so far. He’s Denver’s leading rusher, totaling 332 yards and two scores so far this season. But upon closer examination, his production is dipping a bit each week. On opening weekend he had his best game of the year, getting 100 yards on the ground plus a rushing score on top of 17 yards through the air. Since then, he’s yet to surpass 100 total yards from scrimmage. Last week he had just 50 yards rushing, his third-lowest total of the season. The week before, he had just 34 yards on the ground.

While Gordon is trending in the wrong direction, the Browns run defense is trending up. They give up the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs each week, an average of 16 combined to every back on the opposing team. Cleveland has also only allowed 420 yards and two rushing scores through six weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gordon hasn’t had any games that have wowed since Week 1 and the Cleveland defense is really good against the run.

Sit him