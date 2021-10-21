Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Cleveland in Week 7 for a Thursday night AFC battle with the Browns. With the Cleveland defense faltering as of late, can Javonte Williams and the Broncos rushing attack add insult to injury?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

We’ve all been patiently waiting for Javonte Williams to fully supplant Melvin Gordon as Denver’s RB1. It hasn’t happened yet, and the Broncos are sticking to what’s been working for them — a shared backfield. Williams has still been a productive back, however, with back-to-back games with over 50 rushing yards, and three straight with at least a 30-yard run. He’s also recorded at least three catches over the past four games, which gives him even more value across fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams will be a good FLEX option against a Cleveland defense that hasn’t been good in recent weeks. He’s probably due for a touchdown sometime soon, too, having gone three weeks without one. Have him in your lineup this week.