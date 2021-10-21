Best DFS lineup strategy for Broncos-Browns on Thursday night

The Cleveland Browns limp into Thursday Night Football carrying a long list of injured players while the Denver Broncos try to get back on track after a down stretch. The Browns are favored by -2 points despite missing multiple key players.

Injuries

Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns

Mayfield is out with a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder. Case Keenum will get the start.

Kareem Hunt/Nick Chubb, RB, Browns

Both Hunt and Chubb are out for this game with calf injuries. D’Ernest Johnson should get the start while Demetric Felton will see work as a receiving back.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Browns

Beckham Jr. is a game-time decision with his shoulder injury. He didn’t practice at all this week, so his status is truly questionable.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns

Landry could return from I.R. for this game, but right now there aren’t any real indications either way.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos

Bridgewater is dealing with a foot injury and was limited all week in practice. He is questionable to play. He will likely go, but doesn’t look like he will be 100 percent.

Captain’s Chair

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos — $15,000

Sutton has been the Broncos No 1 receiver and has the most upside, while the Browns have been one of the worst defenses against wide receivers this season.

D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Browns — $6,900

I expect Johnson to see a lot of work with Case Keenum under center and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out. It isn’t a slam dunk by any means, but with his price and likely usage, he’s hard to pass on.

Value Plays

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Browns— $6,400

This pick depends a lot on Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. If both can’t go, Peoples-Jones makes for a great pick, but if all play, I would rather stay away from any Browns receiver.

Denver Broncos, D/ST — $3,400

The Browns are hurting across the board and Denver is looking to rebound from some poor play. This game sets up great for the Broncos defense to lead the way.