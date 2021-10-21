2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season is just around the corner and fantasy managers will be frantically tinkering with their lineups until it officially kicks off on Thursday night.

There are a ton of questions about who should start and who should sit on your team and most of that comes down to the matchups the schedule provides us with this week. Here, we’ll be looking specifically at the quarterback position.

Here are two QBs that should be starting and two you should probably stay away from this weekend.

Week 7 Quarterback Starts

While it’s not exactly a homecoming with Detroit heading out to LA, it will still be a big day for Stafford facing off with his former squad. It will be a homecoming for Lions QB Jared Goff, but that’s not really important right now.

Stafford seems to be getting better each week and that culminated in his last game by completing nearly 80% of his passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants.

Detroit is giving up the 17th most fantasy points to opposing QBs each week, at nearly an average of 19 per game. Stafford should put up big numbers again now that he’s getting comfortable in the offense.

Rodgers is a must-start always, regardless of who they are playing. But this week he should put up season-high type numbers against the WFT defense. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in every game except Week 1 and has added a couple of rushing scores as well. Since that Week 1 loss, he’s thrown just one interception, too.

It’s an advantageous look against a WFT defense that’s giving up the most fantasy points in the league to opposing QBs at over 27 points per game on average. They’ve allowed opposing signal-callers to throw for 16 scores and run for two more while only turning the ball over four times this season.

Quarterback Sits

Smith has taken over the starting QB duties in the pacific northwest while Russell Wilson is on IR with a finger injury. Smith has been serviceable and has given the Seahawks a chance to win both games he’s played. But a critical turnover by Smith late in each of the two games made it impossible to win either of them. He’s also been taking a lot of sacks, five last week, which makes it hard for his offense to stay on the field.

The matchup isn’t great for them this week either taking on New Orleans. They’re the second-best unit in the NFL in limiting opposing QBs fantasy production, giving up an average of just 14 points per game. They’ve allowed just five passing touchdowns so far this season while getting nine interceptions as a unit.

The rookie QB has seemed to get more comfortable each week, but that won’t help him come Sunday. Mills has thrown a ton of interceptions this season, seven in his five starts, and the AZ defense has six picks on the year already. The Cards are also limiting the opposing QB to just 15.5 fantasy points per game and have given up just nine passing scores so far this season.