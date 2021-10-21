3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

With it being Week 7 in the NFL, we are starting to see bye weeks and injuries play a major factor in fantasy football. Fantasy managers are scrambling to find replacements at certain position or making that tough decision to cut a player that is underperforming for whatever reason.

Below we’ll be looking at a few wide receivers that you either need to pick or start and three you need to completely forget about.

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 7

If you haven’t brought yet in the Jaylen Waddle-Tua Tagovailoa connection, then you need to do asap. Tagovailoa made his return to the lineup last week against the Jaguars and went right to his No. 1 wide receiver in Waddle. The rookie wideout had 10 receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second time this season that he had 10 or more receptions in a game.

Waddle also scored a season-high 29 fantasy points in ESPN leagues, which would put him up there with the top receivers. The Dolphins will be facing the Falcons, who are allowing seven touchdowns and 26.9 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Miami’s run game has been non-existent this season, which means that Tua will have to throw the ball a lot.

For some reason, Patrick is widely available in many fantasy football leagues, despite being one of the more productive wide receivers in the league. The veteran wideout is coming off a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, where he had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. For his efforts, he scored 13.2 fantasy points, making that the fifth time this season Patrick has scored 10 or more fantasy points.

In his last three games, Patrick is averaging 12 fantasy points per game. The Broncos wide receivers have a favorable matchup against the Browns Thursday night. Cleveland’s defense has allowed nine touchdown receptions and the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers with 27.7 points per game.

Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway is another wide receiver, who is likely available in a lot of fantasy leagues heading into Week 7. Callaway was a preseason star and appeared to be New Orleans’ No. 1 wide receiver with Michael Thomas still on the injured list. The former Tennessee Volunteer wideout started off the season slow, but has scored three touchdowns in his last three games.

In New Orleans’ last game against Washington, Callaway had four receptions (eight targets) for a season-high 85 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a season-best 24.5 fantasy points. The Saints’ offense will now travel up to the Pacific Northwest to face a struggling Seahawks’ defense that has allowed the seventh-most receptions to WRs (88) and fifth-most yards (1176).

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 7

The Carolina Panthers’ wide receivers have a favorable matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday, however, it will be tough to rely on Robby Anderson. The deep threat wideout has scored two touchdowns this season and has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game.

The Giants’ defense has not been great this season against opposing receivers as they have allowed 28.3 fantasy points per game. However, Anderson is not producing to the level that he was last year.

The rookie receiver has caught fire as of late for the Lions, recording at least five receptions in Detroit’s last three games. However, he will have a tough matchup on Sunday when the Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ defense has been solid against opposing wide receivers, only allowing four touchdowns through six weeks. We saw Detroit’s offense struggle immensely last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and we should expect the same against the Rams.

Michael Pittman Jr. was a non-factor last week with veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton back in the fold for the Colts. Against the Texans, he had two receptions (three targets) for 35 yards and 5.8 fantasy points. It was the first time since Week 1 against the Seahawks that Pittman Jr. had less than six receptions in a game.

The Colts will now get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, who have done a solid job defending opposing wide receivers. The Niners’ defense has only gave up 63 receptions (third-best in the NFL) and 796 yards to wide receivers (fifth-best in the NFL).