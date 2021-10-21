2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

The NFL is headed into Week 7, which means injuries and bye weeks are playing a major factor in fantasy football. We’re all scrambling to find alternatives and making that tough decision to cut a player that is underperforming for whatever reason.

Below we’ll be looking at a couple of defense that you either need to pick or start and two you need to completely forget about. This week, the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, and Jaguars are on bye.

D/ST Starts

The Rams’ defense makes the start list for the second straight week after their performance against the New York Giants last Sunday.

Los Angeles was not fazed by the early start time and crushed the Giants’ offense, holding them to 11 points. The Rams’ defense also had a fumble recovery, three interceptions, and four sacks for 17 fantasy points. They’ll now get a chance to face a struggling Detroit Lions’ offense that has not scored more than 20 points in their last five games.

Sticking with the NFC West, the Cardinals’ defense has been balling this season and is one of the main reasons why they are the last undefeated team in the NFL. Arizona is coming off of a dominating Week 6 performance against the Browns, where they posted five sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception for 14 fantasy points. It was the fourth straight week that the Cardinals’ defense recorded an interception and now they’ll get a chance to play Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday. Do not overthink this choice and get the Cards in your lineup asap!

D/ST Sits

By no means necessary should the Washington Football Team be rostered on your fantasy team or even considered for your lineup this season. WFT has been a huge disappointment after how they played last season led by their defensive line.

In their last three games, Washington is giving up 31.3 points per game and only scoring four fantasy points per game. The Football Team defense will now get prepared to face the Green Bay Packers, who are averaging 24 points per game this season. But they still have Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Davante Adams, who are all capable of having big games.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense has not been great this season, especially when it comes to defending the pass. But they did have a better performance in Week 6 against WFT, where they scored a season-best nine fantasy points. However, we should not expect that type of outing next week against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs’ defense has struggled against the run, allowing 133.2 rushing yards per game and nine rushing touchdowns. Now they will get to face the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry, who ripped off 143 yards against the Buffalo Bills last week.