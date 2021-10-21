How to watch No. 21 SMU vs. Tulane via live online stream

The No. 21 SMU Mustangs and Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 8 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. SMU is one of just 11 FBS programs still unbeaten, and there’s a good chance the donut remains in the loss column on Thursday night.

SMU (6-0, 2-0 AAC) is led by Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tanner Mordecai, who lost out on a starting spot to Spencer Rattler, who now lost a starting spot to Caleb Williams. Mordecai threw for more than 300 yards five times this season and already has 26 touchdown passes. Tulane (1-5, 0-2 AAC) kept it close against Oklahoma in Week 1 with a five-point loss, but the Green Wave still haven’t beaten an FBS opponent to this point of the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

SMU is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.5.