 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 21 SMU vs. Tulane via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and Tulane Green Machine face off Thursday, October 21st. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 USF at SMU Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 21 SMU Mustangs and Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 8 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. SMU is one of just 11 FBS programs still unbeaten, and there’s a good chance the donut remains in the loss column on Thursday night.

SMU (6-0, 2-0 AAC) is led by Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tanner Mordecai, who lost out on a starting spot to Spencer Rattler, who now lost a starting spot to Caleb Williams. Mordecai threw for more than 300 yards five times this season and already has 26 touchdown passes. Tulane (1-5, 0-2 AAC) kept it close against Oklahoma in Week 1 with a five-point loss, but the Green Wave still haven’t beaten an FBS opponent to this point of the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

SMU is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.5.

More From DraftKings Nation