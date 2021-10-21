How to watch San Jose State vs. UNLV via live online stream

The San Jose State Spartans and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. This game is likely to end around the 2:30 a.m. ET, so this will put your East Coast college football fandom to the test.

San Jose State (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) came up short against a ranked San Diego State Aztecs team in double overtime in their last time out as starting quarterback Nick Starkel missed his third consecutive game with an arm injury. UNLV (0-6, 0-2 Mountain West) is still looking for their first win and has quarterback issues themselves with injuries to Cameron Friel and Doug Brumfield.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Jose State is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.