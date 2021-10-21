 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch San Jose State vs. UNLV via live online stream

The San Jose State Spartans and UNLV Rebels face off on Thursday, October 21st. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 New Mexico State at San Jose State Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Jose State Spartans and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 8 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. This game is likely to end around the 2:30 a.m. ET, so this will put your East Coast college football fandom to the test.

San Jose State (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West) came up short against a ranked San Diego State Aztecs team in double overtime in their last time out as starting quarterback Nick Starkel missed his third consecutive game with an arm injury. UNLV (0-6, 0-2 Mountain West) is still looking for their first win and has quarterback issues themselves with injuries to Cameron Friel and Doug Brumfield.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Jose State is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

More From DraftKings Nation