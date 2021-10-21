Crown Jewel predictions: Who will win Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and how they will win

WWE Crown Jewel returns to King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for another in a series of contractually-obligated shows from the Middle East. But the one most fans are waiting for is WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on long-time nemesis Brock Lesnar in the main event.

And you can win with DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at some of the eight questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Who will leave with the WWE Universal Championship?

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

This isn’t a lock, as The Big Dog has held the strap for over a year now. But he’s been the workhorse of the WWE through a difficult time, and it would be tough to imagine a part-time employee such as Brock coming back and claiming the title at this point.

However, the work of Lesnar to give Roman a reason to doubt Paul Heyman has been excellent. We’ll see if The Advocate goes full flip and stabs Roman in the chest plate.

Method of Victory

Pinfall

Submission

Disqualification

You have to say this for the Crown Jewel matches so far: They don’t skimp on the finishes. They generally aren’t schmozz’y and we get a clean winner and loser. That likely continues here, and with both guys not really having a finisher that invokes a submission, we’ll go with a 1-2-3 in the center of the ring to end it.

Will Brock or Roman physically interfere with Paul Heyman during the match?

Brock will, Roman will not

Roman will, Brock will not

Neither physically interfere with Paul

Both physically interfere with Paul

No idea how this plays out, but the real entertainer in this match might be the former president of ECW and maybe the best manager/advocate alive since we lost Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. How he lets things play out during the match will be the real drama here.

How many times will Brock Lesnar successfully hit the F5?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Lesnar matches don’t tend to be one-hour broadway classics, but they do get plenty of big moves in quickly. Expect The Beast to hit the reset at least twice, if not a lot more.