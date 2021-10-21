No. 21 SMU vs. Tulane picks and best bets for Week 8

The Cincinnati Bearcats are getting plenty of attention and rightfully so, but the SMU Mustangs are another AAC team still without a loss heading into Thursday night’s game against the Tulane Green Wave. Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tanner Mordecai has been a star for SMU as he leads the country in touchdown passes with 26, and he threw for more than 300 yards in five of six games this season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tulane: 90 overall, 52 offense, 114 defense

SMU: 48 overall, 19 offense, 74 defense

Injury update

Tulane

No new injuries to report

SMU

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tulane: 2-4 ATS

SMU: 4-2 ATS

Total

Tulane: Over 5-1

SMU: Over 2-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Tulane: 79 overall, 88 offense, 75 defense

SMU: 67 overall, 69 offense, 66 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SMU -14

Total: 70.5

Moneyline: SMU -600, Tulane +435

Opening line: SMU -13

Opening total: 73.5

Weather

60 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

SMU -14

As long as you can get this game under a 14-point spread, the Mustangs are a fantastic play because of the significant offensive advantage. Neither team plays all that well defensively, but SMU ranks No. 11 in yards per play against FBS opponents offensively, while Tulane checks in at No. 96. The Green Wave allowed 40 or more points in four of their five games against FBS opponents this season, and it’s tough to imagine them keeping up on Thursday night.

