Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Hawks on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks open up the 2021-22 NBA season on Thursday October 21st at 7:30 P.M. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The Mavericks won all four of their preseason games under new head coach Jason Kidd, and the Hawks are looking to outdo their success last postseason when they made an Eastern Conference Finals run.

We take a look at some of the best bets for this NBA contest between the Mavericks and Hawks, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Pick ATS: Mavericks +2.5

While this one should shape up to be a back-and-forth affair, the Mavericks are prepared to carry their recent success into the regular season. Luka Doncic plans to embark on another superstar campaign in his fourth season, and provide more unprecedented performances. With Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis by his side, we’re going with the Mavs to come into the home team’s building and get the win.

Over/under: Over 224.5 (-110)

The Mavericks, as of now, have no players on the injury report. The Hawks, on the other hand, have a few role players that are questionable to suit up. No matter the case, with Trae Young commanding this high-volume offense, it’s a safe bet to think they will try to start shooting from deep early against a Dallas team that averaged 37.4 bench points a year ago.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.