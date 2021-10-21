Best player prop bets to consider for Braves vs. Dodgers in Game 5 in NLCS

The Atlanta Braves will look to clinch a berth into the World Series with a win in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS. The Braves beat down the Dodgers with a late 9th-inning onslaught in a 9-2 win in Game 4.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 5 of the Braves-Dodgers series in the NLCS.

Max Fried Over 0.5 home runs allowed (-145)

The Braves’ ace will be called upon to close things out and send them to the World Series on Thursday. While Fried is more than capable of holding his own in a closeout game, he’s also prone to giving up a long ball or two to this particular team. The Braves’ starter has given up six home runs in his last five starts against the Dodgers and chances are he may let one slip on the road in Game 5. Take the over.

Eddie Rosario Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Rosario has been a monster at the plate in the NLCS. He’s batted .588 with 10 hits, two home runs and six RBI throughout the series and the outfielder will have an opportunity to play a major factor in the team clinching the pennant on Thursday. Rosario reaching base at least twice isn’t too much of an ask, so take the over here.

Mookie Betts Over 0.5 stolen bases (+300)

Betts has had a tough series at the plate but has been active on the basepaths with three stolen bases in the series. L.A. is in desperation mode down 3-1 in the series, so they’ll most likely come out as the aggressors on Thursday. One would imagine if Betts reaches base, he’s going.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.