Moneyline pick for Braves vs. Dodgers in Game 5 of NLCS

The Atlanta Braves will have a chance to clinch the National League pennant on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium in LA at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Braves are coming off a 9-2 win over the Dodgers in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game 5 moneyline odds

ATL: +125

LAD: -145

Max Fried will pitch for the Braves while the Dodgers figure out what to do with the rotation. There’s a chance we see everyone tonight: Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, basically the whole kitchen sink. Scherzer feels like the way to go on short rest. He started Game 2 on Sunday. If that’s the case, we’ve got a pretty good pitcher’s matchup on our hands in an elimination game.

Fried has been lights out this postseason, picking up wins in both his starts while allowing just 2 ER with 14 strikeouts over 12 IP. He took down the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS in a 3-2 win, though he did allow 8 hits (1 homer). Scherzer was OK in his start in G2, allowing 2 ER over 4.1 IP with 7 strikeouts. The issue is Scherzer lasting long into the game. If the Dodgers have to dip into the bullpen again, that could be rough. With the game 5-2 heading into the 9th in Game 4, the Braves tagged Tony Gonsolin for 4 runs to make it 9-2, putting the game out of reach.

With Justin Turner sidelined for the rest of the postseason, there lacks a punch in the middle of LA’s order. This will be tough to overcome down 3-1 and having to play two games on the road. Really, had it not been for Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, the Braves would have swept the Dodgers already. So with that and despite the sense of desperation, the Braves feel like the ML play at plus-odds.

Pick: Braves +125

