What channel is Braves vs. Dodgers NLCS Game 5 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the first elimination game in the 2021 National League Championship Series. The Braves beat the Dodgers 9-2 on Thursday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 is set for Thursday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. The game will air on TBS and be available via live stream at WatchTBS or through the TBS app.

Atlanta jumped on top of LA in a hurry in Game 4. Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead. Freddie Freeman added a home run in the third as part of a two-run inning and the Braves would add two more home runs for insurance. The Braves went with a bullpen game, opening with Jesse Chavez in the first and then getting 3.1 innings from Drew Smyly. Julio Urías struggled, giving up five runs over five innings in the loss.

The Braves will start Max Fried in Game 5 while the Dodgers are hoping to stave off elimination with a bullpen game. LA is a -145 favorite to win Game 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Atlanta is +125. The Dodgers are -1.5 on the run line and priced at +140 while the Braves are +1.5 and priced at -160. Total runs is installed at 8.

Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 5 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 21st

Game time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app