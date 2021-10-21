Braves vs. Dodgers live stream: How to watch NLCS Game 4 via live online stream on TBS

The Atlanta Braves are on the precipice of their first trip to the World Series since 1999. The Braves thumped the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 on Wednesday evening to take a 3-1 series lead in the NLCS. Game 5 is on Thursday, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

The game will air on TBS and you can catch a live stream at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Atlanta was in a similar position almost exactly a year ago. The Braves beat the Dodgers 10-2 in Game 4 of the 2020 NLCS to take a 3-1 series lead. They would go on to lose three straight and LA would advance to the World Series. The difference last year was the Dodgers hosted Games 6 and 7 while this year the Braves have home field advantage.

The Braves will send out Max Fried for Thursday’s potential series-clincher while the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game. Even with that in mind, LA is a -140 favorite to win Game 5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over priced to -115.

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. TBD

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -140, Braves +120

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app