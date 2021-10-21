Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, October 21st at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. The Clippers are lacing up officially for the first time in the 2021-22 season, while the Warriors are fresh off an impressive opening night victory over the Los Angeles Lakers this week.

Pick ATS: Warriors -3

The Warriors looked fantastic in every sense of the word against the Lakers on Tuesday. The Dubs crashed the party for the new-look Lakers squad, limiting Russell Westbrook to eight points on 4-of-13 shooting in his purple and gold debut. It wasn’t just Steph Curry’s triple-double performance that stirred the Staples Center crowd, but the Warriors’ overall team effort with 30 total assists to pull away with the 121-114 win in a matchup where they weren’t favored.

Over/under: Over 225.5 (-110)

The fact that the Warriors scored this well in their first game was definitely encouraging. The Clippers, even without Kawhi Leonard’s production, can still put up big numbers led by Paul George. It’ll be interesting to see what the Warriors have in store on Thursday night. Whether they’re capable of sweeping the L.A. teams in the first week of the year. Or, better yet for the gambling public, capable of knocking down 14 threes for the second straight contest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.