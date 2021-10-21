Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, October 21st

We’ve got three NBA games on the schedule for Thursday night with two on TNT. The marquee matchups are the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Atlanta Hawks while the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Clippers. We’re going to take a look at some player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick our favorites.

Trae Young, O2.5 3-pointers (+120)

You look at this prop and you wonder how you’re getting plus-odds on Trae to hit three treys. Well, it’s because Young’s 3-point shooting is a bit streaky/volatile. In this spot against the Mavericks, Young should be chucking most of the night in an uptempo contest. The over/under is up at 225.5 and we’ll most likely see the majority of the action on the over. The Mavs allowed around 13 three-pointers per game last season. Young went over 2.5 in 9 of 16 playoff games.

Stephen Curry, U33.5 points (-115)

It’s never fun betting on the under. It’s even less fun betting on the under for Steph’s points prop. This number feels too high after what we saw in Game 1 vs. the Lakers. Curry had 21 points on mostly off shooting (5-of-21, 2-of-8 from 3). Even if Curry shoots 10-of-21 and 4-of-8 from three, he barely gets over this number. The Clippers should be tough on defense if nothing else. The Dubs also appear fine stretching the bench and allowing Jordan Poole to take more shots. We also could see Andrew Wiggins be more aggressive on offense in Game 2. We should see more play-maker/distributor Steph on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, O5.5 assists (+120)

Update — Holiday and Brook Lopez are both out vs. the Heat. This line was taken down for obvious reasons. There are a lot of nutty hybrid player props to sort through on DKSB. If you find something you like surrounding Giannis, I’d say it’s a safe spot. Bam is a tough matchup but the Bucks will run everything through the Greek Freak.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Jrue Holiday, who was ruled out mid-way through the opener vs. the Brooklyn Nets with a heel injury. If Holiday is sidelined, expect Giannis to basically run the offense (or for the Bucks to just run the offense through him). If that’s the case, we could see more passing from Antetokounmpo. It also helps that Bam Adebayo is one of the tougher matchups for the Greek Freak, so he could opt to pass out of the post more often.

If Holiday is playing, I’d shy off of this prop. Pat Connaughton O1.5 3-pointers at -140 would be my safer replacement.

