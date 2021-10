Flex rankings for Week 7 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season. We have football tonight, as the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos face off in Cleveland. To help you set your lineups before this Thursday night affair, we’ve got updated flex rankings. These are .5 PPR, which is so hot right now.

Remember to always keep your Thursday night fantasy starters out of the flex spot. You may need that flexibility come Sunday or Monday.

Tonight we get a truly beat up Browns team that will be without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and possibly Odell Beckham Jr. That pushes Case Keenum, D’Ernest Johnson, and Demetric Felton into much bigger roles this week.

Bye Weeks

Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

This week may be the toughest set of teams on byes for fantasy football, as we will be without some great players like Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Dalvin Cook, Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Diontae Johnson.

Week 7 flex rankings