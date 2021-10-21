Titans RB Derrick Henry not practicing on Thursday for Week 7

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. Henry has been a work horse back for the Titans, as he’s seen an amazing 29.7 touches per game so far in the 2021 season. That puts him on track for over 500 touches this season.

There’s a good chance today’s absence from practice is to give the back some rest, which would make sense coming off a hard fought win on Monday Night Football.

So far Henry has been by far the best fantasy back in the league, as he’s ran the ball 163 times for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 16-of-18 passes for 138 more yards. He’ll likely pass the 1,000 total yard mark this week against the Chiefs.

Fantasy football implications

As long as Henry hasn’t picked up an injury, he gets a great matchup with a Chiefs defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.