Full list of Week 7 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL returns for Week 7 and we get the lightest schedule of the 2021 regular season. Six teams are on bye this week, including the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, and Jaguars.

This week, we open with the Broncos and Browns facing off on Thursday Night Football. With Baker Mayfield out and Teddy Bridgewater banged up but likely playing, this could be a tough one to watch. Sunday features some one-sided matchups, but Chiefs-Titans and Bengals-Ravens are big for AFC playoff positioning. The week wraps with the Seahawks hosting the Saints on Monday Night Football.

We’re back this week with straight picks factoring in confidence level. We offer winners with high, medium, low, and no levels of confidence. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, we went 8-6, which moves us to 55-39.

High confidence (19-4)

Rams over Lions

Cardinals over Texans

Packers over Washington

Buccaneers over Bears

Medium confidence (21-11)

Ravens over Bengals

Patriots over Jets

49ers over Colts

Low confidence (11-16)

Dolphins over Falcons***

Panthers over Giants

Chiefs over Titans

Seahawks over Saints***

No confidence (4-8)

Eagles over Raiders***

Broncos over Browns***

