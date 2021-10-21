Odell Beckham, Jr. injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. He’s still dealing with the shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Beckham did not practice at all this week, putting his playing status in doubt for Thursday’s game, but we likely won’t have an answer until closer to game time on Thursday night.

Fantasy football impact: Odell Beckham, Jr. (shoulder)

Beckham is coming off his most productive game of the season. He caught five passes on eight targets in last week’s loss to the Cardinals, posting a season-high 79 receiving yards. He missed the first two weeks of the season still recovering from the knee injury he suffered last season.

The Browns receiver picture is a little cloudy this week. There’s a chance that Jarvis Landry could be activated from injured reserve on Thursday, and he might even be able to play in the game. For now, it’s probably best to look to Donovan Peoples-Jones as the go-to guy in Cleveland’s passing offense. He’s coming off two solid weeks of play, including 101 yards and two scores in last week’s game.