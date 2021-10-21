Jarvis Landry injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: The Browns have activated Landry off injured reserve ahead of Thursday Night Football, per Adam Schefter. This is a solid matchup and Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable for the game, but with Case Keenum starting over Baker Mayfield, Landry’s ceiling is limited for tonight.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is getting closer to returning to action. In fact, there’s a chance that he could be back on the field for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Landry, who is still on injured reserve, has been working with the team this week, and head coach Kevin Stefanski teased Landry’s potential return on Tuesday.

Fantasy football impact: Jarvis Landry (knee)

Landry would have to be activated from IR by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday in order to suit up for Week 7. He hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury against the Texans. That he was running in practice this week is certainly a good sign overall.

Landry’s become quarterback Baker Mayfield’s favorite target on short and underneath routes. In 15 games last season, he led the team with 101 targets and 72 receptions. While his 840 receiving yards are fairly low for a guy getting that many looks, it was enough to lead the Browns in that category as well. Of course, Mayfield isn’t playing this week, but Landry could be Case Keenum’s safety valve.

Double check his status before putting Landry in your fantasy football lineups. If he can’t play, Donovan Peoples-Jones is still a good option for a flex or even WR2.