Teddy Bridgewater injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

Game day update: Bridgewater is expected to play Thursday evening, according to multiple reports. Mike Klis tweeted that Bridgewater looked good on the Wednesday “jog thru” and James Palmer tweeted the QB is expected to start.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of a Thursday night primetime showdown with the Cleveland Browns. He’s dealing a foot and quad issue. However, Bridgewater was able to practice in a limited role all week, and head coach Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that he expects Bridgewater to play this week.

Fantasy football impact: Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad)

Last week against the Raiders, Bridgewater completed 35 of 49 passes for a season high 334 yards and three touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions in that one, so he’ll be looking to bounce back this week. With so many byes happening this week, Bridgewater isn’t a bad option for a streamer or a fill-in guy with a limited ceiling. The Browns are allowing 23 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and they’ve given up 14 passing touchdowns so far while picking off just two passes thrown against them.