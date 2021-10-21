Broncos vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

Thursday Night Football for Week 7 features a pair of 3-3 teams looking to stay relevant as the NFL season draws closer to the halfway point. The last time the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos played each other was 2019, a 24-19 win for the Broncos.

This game will be in Cleveland with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime. Of course, it might look a little different, the Browns are going to be without a number of their starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, which is reflected in our picks for this one.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Browns in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Week 7 odds

Spread: Browns -2

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Browns -130, Broncos +110

Our picks for Broncos vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: Broncos +2

The Browns have struggled as favorites, especially against their fellow AFC teams. Cleveland’s failed to cover in all of their last seven games as favorites against AFC teams, and they’re just 3-3 against the spread this season so far. There’s also the long list of injuries they’re dealing with, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb who are both out this week.

Over/under: Under 41

Most of Cleveland’s offensive firepower is on the shelf this week, that includes Kareem Hunt in addition to Mayfield and Chubb. Plus, the Broncos aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire with their point totals—just two of their games have hit the over this season.

Preferred player prop: Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown (+200)

Sutton’s on a hot streak lately, finding the end zone in both of his last two games, and it’s not looking like Jerry Jeudy will play this week either. The Browns have given up nine touchdowns to wide receivers so far this season, tied for second most in the league.

