Julio Jones gets light workout on side for Thursday Week 7

Thursday update: Julio Jones was able to get some work in on Thursday, per Turron Davenport. He will likely be listed as not practicing, but we’ll wait for official word.

The Tennessee Titans returned to practice on Wednesday to open Week 7 and wide receiver Julio Jones did not participate due to a hamstring injury. Jones missed Week 4 and Week 5 due to a hamstring injury and would appear to have aggravated in Monday’s win over the Bills. He caught three passes for 59 yards in the win before leaving in the fourth quarter with the injury.

Fantasy football implications

Given the nature of this injury, it would not be surprising to see the Titans play it conservatively and sit him this weekend against the Chiefs. The Titans will need plenty of weapons, but sitting in first place in a woeful AFC South, they will not want to lose Jones for any extended time because they were too aggressive.

The Chiefs rank 31st in pass defense efficiency, but it’s worth noting that they have given up the 11th fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. They have given up the second most to quarterbacks and the fifth most to tight ends. If Jones does not play, Anthony Firkser could be a sleeper option this weekend.

A.J. Brown and Chester Rogers were both DNPs as well on Wednesday, so Ryan Tannehill’s pass catching department is a little light above and beyond Jones. This will be a situation to keep an eye on this week.