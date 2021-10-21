Jarvis Landry is active for Week 7 vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 7 inactives and Jarvis Landry is officially active for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Landry has been on IR since Week 2 where he suffered a knee injury against the Houston Texans, but the team activated him Thursday morning.

The news comes just as the Browns deal with a host of other injuries. Fellow wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury and will be limited on Thursday. He came into the game listed as questionable but is active. Landry would have benefited more from an inactive OBJ, but the shoulder injury could mean more work for Landry in his return.

However, more important is the fact that Baker Mayfield is inactive due to his own shoulder injury and Case Keenum is getting the start. Keenum has NFL experience so it’s not like they’re throwing a rookie out there, but he’s a downgrade over a healthy Mayfield. Landry is potentially worth a flex start, but not much more in this first game back with a backup quarterback.