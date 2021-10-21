Odell Beckham Jr. is active for Week 7 vs. Broncos

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 7 inactives and Odell Beckham Jr. is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Denver Broncos. Beckham Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6 against the Cardinals and logged three straight DNPs through practices leading up to Thursday Night Football.

The news is not shocking but still a bit of a surprise given the short week. The Browns have lost two straight and need to get on the right track, but OBJ hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire for Cleveland. He’s caught 14 passes for 203 yards this season and ranks behind Donovan Peoples-Jones in fantasy points.

Even active, this is likely a good week to sit OBJ for three different reasons. The first is the Browns quarterback situation. Baker Mayfield is inactive due to a shoulder injury and Case Keenum is starting in his place. Say what you will about Mayfield, but when healthy, he is a better quarterback than Keenum. The second is the return of Jarvis Landry. The Browns activated him off IR and he is one more mouth and likely feeling a bit healthier than OBJ. Finally, there’s the weather. The rain has slowed down but the wind could be problematic with gusts upwards of 35 mph.