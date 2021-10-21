 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Teddy Bridgewater is active for Week 7 vs. Browns

The Denver Broncos published their Week 7 inactives report and Teddy Bridgewater is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. We break down what it means.

By David Fucillo
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos passes against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Broncos announced Week 7 inactives and Teddy Bridgewater is officially active for their matchup against the Browns on Thursday Night Football. Bridgewater was listed as questionable this week due to a quad injury injury. He was limited in practices throughout the week and was seen limping.

It’s good to see Bridgewater out there, but it’s hard to see much fantasy value this week. The Browns are banged up with defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson both dealing with injuries. However, that is not enough to really justify Bridgewater in most leagues that don’t give value to playing a second QB.

Bridgewater comes into the game ranked 19th in total fantasy points at the QB position. He’s coming off a pair of solid games in terms of fantasy points, but also threw four interceptions across the two games. The Browns have given up the third most fantasy points, so if you’re in a jam because of byes, you could certainly do worse this week.

