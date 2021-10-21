WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Full list of winners, match results, video, more

For the first time since before the pandemic, the WWE has returned to Saudi Arabia for Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view coming live from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh.

10 matches are on the card, headlined by a WWE Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The main show will begin at noon ET and you can watch it on Peacock. We’ll be tracking the results all afternoon here.

List of matches and results

WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) defeats Brock Lesnar via pinfall

The reign of Roman Reigns continues. The Tribal Chief successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, defeating Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia.

Of course the victory came in controversial fashion. Lesnar dropped Reigns with an F5 while the referee was down, preventing him from scoring the pinfall victory. With both men on the ground, Paul Heyman threw the belt in the ring and yelled “you know what to do with it”, making it unclear which man he was talking to. After tussling with Reigns for the title and successfully ripping it away, Lesnar was greeted with double superkicks from the Usos, which prompted Reigns to grab the belt, hit the Beast with it, and score a pinfall to escape by the skin of his teeth.

It’s clear that this feud isn’t over and now the question of who Heyman was throwing the title to must be addressed on Smackdown.

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Becky Lynch (c) defeats Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks via pinfall

By the skin of her teeth, Becky Lynch escaped Crown Jewel with her Smackdown Women’s Championship.

A highly competitive title bout started breaking towards the end, where Sasha Banks dispatched of Belair out the ring, only to be rolled up with an inside cradle by Lynch. The champ grabbed the ropes for leverage to emerge victorious.

This now creates a predicament as Lynch, the Smackdown Women’s Champion, is heading to Raw and Charlotte Flair, the Raw Women’s Champion, is heading to Smackdown. They could do some sort of angle out of this or they could simply switch belts like the Street Profits and the New Day did with the tag belts last year. We’ll see.

WWE Championship - Big E (c) defeats Drew McIntyre via pinfall

In a true hoss fight, Big E. emerged victorious over Drew McIntyre and will head to Monday Night Raw with the WWE title. E. shook off a fast and furious Claymore from the challenger to hit the Big Ending and successfully defend his belt.

This stamps him as the top guy on Raw heading into Survivor Series next month, so who will emerge as his next challenger?

King of the Ring Tournament final - Xavier Woods defeats Finn Balor via pinfall

Xavier Woods has achieved his destiny. Woods successfully planted an elbow drop into the torso of Finn Balor to pick up the three-count and win King of the Ring.

KING XAVIER WOODS!



BOW DOWN TO YOUR KING#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1VJRCK8SwU — Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) October 21, 2021

Woods has long advocated for himself to win KOTR on Twitter and it’s finally happened. With this, all three members of the New Day have now achieved major singles accomplishments in their respective careers.

Goldberg defeats Bobby Lashley in No Hold’s Barred match via pinfall

Goldberg got his vengeance on Bobby Lashley, spearing the Almighty off the stage and through a table to pick up the win in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been out for blood since Lashley put his son Gage in the Hurt Lock at SummerSlam. Goldberg had an opportunity to pick up a quick win after a spear/jackhammer combo, but elected to inflict more damage. He speared Lashley through a guard rail ringside and after fighting off the Hurt Business off the stage, he put an end to the match with the aformentioned spear off the ramp.

Queen’s Crown Tournament final - Zelina Vega defeats Doudrop via pinfall

The first ever Queen’s Crown winner has been crowned and it’s Zelina Vega. The tournament underdog managed to take down Doudrop with a code red finisher, picking up the upset victory to win the crown.

Raw Tag Team Championship - Randy Orton and Riddle (c) defeats AJ Styles and Omos via pinfall

The first title defense of the afternoon saw ‘RKBro’ put an end to their long-running feud with AJ Styles and Omos on pay-per-view.

The match was decent, but it’ll mostly be known for Riddle entering on a camel.

Riddle and Randy Orton making their entrance with a camel is GOLD.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/LZRgxfYXWs — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) October 21, 2021

Mansoor defeats Mustafa Ali via pinfall

Mansoor is money in Saudi Arabia, and the hometown kid picked up a victory over his former mentor Ali during the ppv. Ali attacked Mansoor afterwards, prompting a man wrapped in kufiya to come out.

That man revealed himself to be Saudi Arabian Olympic silver medalist in karate Tarek Hamdi, who put Ali down with a kick to the head.

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell via pinfall

Thursday’s ppv hit the violence button immediately with Hell in a Cell, a battle that saw Edge survive with a win over Seth Rollins after stealing Rollins’ stomp finisher to finish him off.

This was a brutal match and served as a proper final chapter to their long-running feud. The two veterans displayed the proper methods of violence expected from this blood feud, with various outside tools brought into the ring.

At one point, it seemed like Rollins was going to finish off the ‘Rated R Superstar’ when wrapping his foot in a chain to set up one final stomp. But the WWE Hall of Famer turned the tables on him to pick up the win.

With this feud over, the question becomes what’s next for both of these guys as they transition to Monday Night Raw.

The Usos defeat Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander via pinfall

The Smackdown tag team champions set the tone for the Bloodline in the ppv with a victory over Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the kickoff show.