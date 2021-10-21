Brook Lopez injury tracker: Updates for Bucks center

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup at the Miami Heat with a back injury. The timetable for how long he’ll be out of action is unknown and he will join Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis among the Milwaukee players who will be out of action of the road matchup.

Brook Lopez injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Lopez made just a modest contribution in Tuesday’s season-opening win over Brooklyn, registering just eight points and five rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

His absence only increases the fantasy value of Giannis Antetokounmpo as he’ll shoulder a heavier burden in the paint as well as creating some value for Thanasis Antetokounmpo to get some more run in Miami.

Betting impact

The Heat are favored by two-points in Thursday’s matchup and that seems about right with a handful of Milwaukee’s playmakers sitting out of this early-season playoff rematch from last year.