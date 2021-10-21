Evan Engram downgraded to DNP on Thursday of Week 7 with calf injury

The New York Giants returned to practice on Thursday and received some bad news. The team added tight end Evan Engram to the injury report with a calf injury and listed him as a non-participant. Engram missed the first two weeks of the season with a calf injury but had played each of the past four weeks and was not on the injury report on Wednesday.

The Giants will have one more practice report on Friday, at which point we’ll find out his game status. Considering this is a downgrade during the practice week, it does not bode well for his chances of playing on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Daniel Jones has been short receivers much of the season due to injuries, but Engram has not been able to take advantage. He currently ranks 30th among tight ends in fantasy points per game. Even when you remove some of the IR players, he’s still not even cracking the top 20.

If you’re shorthanded this week and Engram does play, you’re better off using a C.J. Uzomah or Mo Alie-Cox, who are widely available.